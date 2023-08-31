Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is a run-stopping star

When Maxx Crosby first comes to mind, most people think about his prowess as an elite NFL pass-rusher.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ star fifth-year defensive end is a sack master, after all. Crosby has 37.5 career sacks and he had a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022. However, Crosby is much more than just a one-trick pony.

He is also extremely strong against the run. A recent tweet by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shows that Crosby has the third highest run-stop run rate in the NFL among edge defenders since he entered the league. Here are the details:

Highest Run-Stop win rate since 2017 among Edge Defenders.



1) #Bengals Sam Hubbard - 33.4%



2) #Ravens Jadeveon Clowney - 31.5%



3) #Raiders Maxx Crosby - 31.3%



(via espn) pic.twitter.com/LrhDXm2ZSD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023

In short, Crosby is one bad man. He is a complete football player and one of the very best defensive players in the NFL regardless of position.

