Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is a run-stopping star

This dude is the complete package

By Bill Williamson
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
When Maxx Crosby first comes to mind, most people think about his prowess as an elite NFL pass-rusher.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ star fifth-year defensive end is a sack master, after all. Crosby has 37.5 career sacks and he had a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022. However, Crosby is much more than just a one-trick pony.

He is also extremely strong against the run. A recent tweet by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shows that Crosby has the third highest run-stop run rate in the NFL among edge defenders since he entered the league. Here are the details:

In short, Crosby is one bad man. He is a complete football player and one of the very best defensive players in the NFL regardless of position.

