Silver Minings: Time to vote for Fan of Year

We’re preparing for the 2023 NFL season and as the players and coaches get ready for Week 1, so are, of course, you the fans.

As you gear it, it’s always time to stand up for the Raider Nation. It’s time to vote for the NFL fan of the year.

There are so many great (and well known) fans in the Raider Nation. This is your chance to vote for one of them. And, yes, you can even vote for yourself. Why not? Do it.

The NFL is running the fan of the year contest along with Captain Morgan. All 32 teams will have a representative who will be at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Then, one winner will be named. Let’s get the Las Vegas Raiders a victory (at least one) in their hometown next February.

You can vote here. Voting ends October and you must be over 21 to vote. Good luck to all.

