Many fans expect Josh Jacobs back by Week 1

We looked into our crystal balls in this week’s Silver and Black Pride Tuesday Community Question as the Las Vegas Raiders .

We asked you when do you think star running back Josh Jacobs will return to the team? The 2022 NFL rushing yardage king has been staying away from the team during training camp because of a contract issue.

Jacobs can return for the season or forego $10.1 million (his franchise tag number) by sitting out the season. While anything can happen, Jacobs is eventually expected to return to the Silver and Black.

That’s the feel of many of you. As always, there were some fine responses. Here are some of your responses:

All pretty good stuff, folks.

By guess August 28, right after the end of the preseason. My second guess September 4, the Monday before the season opener at Denver. If we get to Wednesday of that week and JJ is still absent, the Raiders may have a problem. But let’s worry about that if it happens.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.