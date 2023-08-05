Silving Minings: Thayer Munford is emerging as the starting right tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders got good performances from their tackles last season. Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor proved to be a tandem working together on the ends of the offensive line.

Eluemunor came into training camp as the starting opposite of Miller. However, one of the issues that plagued Eluemunor last season started creeping up during practice. He led all right tackles in penalties in 2022 and committed false start penalties during team sessions.

Thayer Munford got a shot with the first team on Tuesday. The former Ohio State Buckeye held onto the spot ever since, with Eluemunor upset on the sideline, reported by Vic Tafur of the Athletic.

“Eluemunor openly pouted on the sideline, and several players had to walk over and try to talk him out of it. The seventh-year veteran started all 17 games for the Raiders last season and has been busy on social media this offseason saying he is one of the best right tackles in the NFL.”

Munford displayed the skills of a starting right tackle, making the most of his opportunities as a rookie. He thinks of himself as a starter who can contribute to the Raiders.

“Yeah, I think I am. But also at the same time, it also comes down to the competition that we got in the room. Like I can be my best, Jermaine [Eluemunor], Brandon Parker, we can be at our best but also at the same time, we are all hear to compete. We all want to get the starting job, but also at the same time, we know what’s ahead. We all need to compete and stay focused.”

If Munford can continue to grow during his second season, he could be a steal from the 2022 draft. Finding a starter in the seventh round is complex, and The Raiders might have pulled it off.

