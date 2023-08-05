SB Nation Reacts: 70% of Raiders fans think Jimmy Garoppolo will miss games in 2023

As the Las Vegas Raiders put on the pads at practice, the excitement for the season begins. With the first preseason game next week, it is time for action as we prepare for Week 1.

One of the big moves this offseason was the change at quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo had success with the San Francisco 49ers but couldn't help them get over the hump. He also dealt with injuries during his career, with one season playing the full slate of games.

He is coming into 2023 recovering from surgery and already is on a schedule, sitting out practice last week. In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask the fans if Jimmy Garoppolo will miss in 2023. 70% of Raiders fans think he will miss games in 2023.

Garoppolo has been struggling during practice adjusting to a new system, plus recovering from injury. Hopefully, it ddoesn'tbleed into the season and lead to him missing games with an offense that needs a steady quarterback under center.