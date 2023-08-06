Silver Minings: Raiders defense continues to dominate during training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been disappointing for over 20 years. With only one top-ten defense during that span, Raider Nation is hungry to return to a defensive identity.

In 2023 the defense is led by superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby and the young talent around him. Raiders added draft picks such as Jakorian Bennett and Tyree Wilson. They then surrounded these players with veterans like Marcus Peters and Marcus Epps to round out the secondary.

The dividends are paying off early as the defense is stringing together performances that catch the eye of fans. Facing an offense with high expectations and holding its own can't give the players newfound confidence.

It's serious. Pass rush has been active and registering would-be sacks. Linebackers are covering well. Defensive backs making a ton of plays on the ball. They've picked off Garoppolo 7 times the last two days, and have had multiple interceptions against the backups as well. https://t.co/4uTsOT7A6F — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 5, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled to find the open man throwing seven interceptions in the past two practices. Jakorian Bennett and Marcus Peters got their hands on a few, and Isaiah Polo-Mao.

Next week the San Francisco 49ers will be coming into town for joint practice. This will be the real litmus test for the progress of the defense and what they will look like for 2023. Hopefully, the trend will continue in the upward direction.

