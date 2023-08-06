 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders defense continues to dominate during training camp

Could it be a sign of things to come from the defense?

By Marcus Johnson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Jimmy Garoppolo
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been disappointing for over 20 years. With only one top-ten defense during that span, Raider Nation is hungry to return to a defensive identity.

In 2023 the defense is led by superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby and the young talent around him. Raiders added draft picks such as Jakorian Bennett and Tyree Wilson. They then surrounded these players with veterans like Marcus Peters and Marcus Epps to round out the secondary.

The dividends are paying off early as the defense is stringing together performances that catch the eye of fans. Facing an offense with high expectations and holding its own can't give the players newfound confidence.

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled to find the open man throwing seven interceptions in the past two practices. Jakorian Bennett and Marcus Peters got their hands on a few, and Isaiah Polo-Mao.

Next week the San Francisco 49ers will be coming into town for joint practice. This will be the real litmus test for the progress of the defense and what they will look like for 2023. Hopefully, the trend will continue in the upward direction.

In other Raiders Links:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...