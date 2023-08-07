Silver Minings: Byron Young activated off PUP

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rookie defense lineman return to practice this week. The Raiders activated University of Alabama third-round pick Byron Young on Sunday after Young began training camp on the PUP list and missed the first two weeks of practice per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

#Raiders DT Byron Young is practicing today for the first time during training camp. He's been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Good timing ahead of joint practices with the 49ers next week. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 6, 2023

Of course, Young has some catching up to do, but he enters a training camp battle for positioning on Las Vegas’ depth chart at defensive tackle, which is a wide-open competition. Veterans Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery and Matthew Butler are the rookie’s biggest competitors at 3-techinque, and his stout run defense and potential as a pass-rusher should help him climb up the depth chart.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie defensive lineman Tyree Wilson remains on the NFI list, however, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Wilson could return soon.

“I’d expect to see first-round pick Tyree Wilson return to the practice field at some point over the next two weeks,” Breer wrote. “Wilson is recovering from offseason foot surgery after suffering a pretty serious injury at the end of his time at Texas Tech. You can sense the excitement here over what Wilson will be able to bring to the table when he gets healthy.”

