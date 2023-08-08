Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo’s deep-ball struggles are real

No, we shouldn’t expect an abundance of bombs away from new Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this season.

According to several reports, Garoppolo has has struggled at points in training camp to consistently connect with his receivers on deep passes. Expect that to be an issue during the season. According to a recent tweet by The Associated Press, Garoppolo has long struggled in that area.

During the past three seasons (he was with the San Francisco 49ers) Garoppolo ranked 40th in the in completing just three of 26 passes that went, at least, 30 yards downfield.

Of the 41 QBs who attempted at least 20 passes 30+ yards downfield the last 3 seasons, Garoppolo ranks 40th completing 11.5% of those (3 for 26). Only Marcus Mariota (3 for 27, 11.1%) ranked lower https://t.co/Mt4yMONHh2 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) July 29, 2023

That’s a pretty good sample size. Of course, Jimmy G.’s game is he short-to-intermediate passes, so whatever works.

In the other Raiders’ news: