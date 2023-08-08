Raiders 2023: Getting to know Darius Harris

One of the newest Las Vegas Raiders is free-agent addition, linebacker Darius Harris, who signed with the team last week.

Let’s get to know Harris better:

College:

Middle Tennessee State,

Age:

27.

Why he was available:

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t give the middle linebacker a tender as a restricted free agent, which made him an unrestricted free agent. He didn’t get much interest from around the league during the busy time of free agency.

NFL history:

Harris, 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, originally signed with the Chiefs in 2019. He was an injured list that year, though. He played in 28 games from 2020-22 for the Chiefs with some time spent on the practice squad in 2021.

Key stats:

Harris has started six NFL games with four of them coming last season in a Super Bowl winning campaign for the Chiefs. he played 291 snaps on defense and 178 snaps on special teams in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. It was, by far, his busiest NFL season.

What’s he known for:

He is considered a backup who an start if needed in the short-term. He can provide snaps and is solid in special teams. He is not considered great in coverage.

What’s to expect from him:

Harris should make the 53-man roster at a position where the Raiders are looking for help. But unless he shows sudden growth, he likely isn’t going to be a high-impact performer.