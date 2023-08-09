 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Mining: Josh Jacobs carried huge load in 2022

The offense ran through star tailback in 2022

By Bill Williamson
Josh Jacobs
How important is Josh Jacobs to the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense?

Well, if the 2022 season was any indication, the answer is incredibly so. According to a recent tweet by The Associated Press, Jacobs had 80.3 percent of the Raiders’ rushing yardage last season. It was the second highest total in the NFL in the past 15 seasons.

Here is the complete list:

Jacobs, of course, has been staying away from the Raiders’ training camp because he has they to sign his franchise tag tender. Jacobs, of course, wants to be paid for his services and as last season showed, Jacobs (who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022) has given the Raiders great value.

