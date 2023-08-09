Silver Mining: Josh Jacobs carried huge load in 2022

How important is Josh Jacobs to the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense?

Well, if the 2022 season was any indication, the answer is incredibly so. According to a recent tweet by The Associated Press, Jacobs had 80.3 percent of the Raiders’ rushing yardage last season. It was the second highest total in the NFL in the past 15 seasons.

Here is the complete list:

Highest percentage of team's rushing yards in last 15 seasons:

Maurice Jones-Drew, 81.5%, 2011 Jaguars

Josh Jacobs, 80.3%, 2022 #Raiders

Adrian Peterson, 79.6%, 2012 Vikings

Steven Jackson, 79.4%, 2009 Rams

Saquon Barkley, 79.2%, 2018 Giants — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) July 29, 2023

Jacobs, of course, has been staying away from the Raiders’ training camp because he has they to sign his franchise tag tender. Jacobs, of course, wants to be paid for his services and as last season showed, Jacobs (who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022) has given the Raiders great value.

