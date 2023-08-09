Raiders Reacts Survey: Will the Raiders have a top-15 defense?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been an issue for over two decades. Fans are clamoring for the defense that built the silver and black mystique and returned the team to glory.

Training camp has Raider Nation intrigued as the defense continues to make plays. The offense was supposed to be the football team's leader, but the defense was making the case. If this can continue into the regular season, it could help the Raiders surprise naysayers.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask fans if they believe the Raiders can have a top-15 defense. We don't want to get too excited and push for the top ten. Let us know what your thoughts are below in the survey.