Silver Minings: Good eats at Allegiant Stadium

We are all well aware how expensive tickets are for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium as we enter the third season in which fans attend games at the beautiful digs.

But, the experience is really worth it. Not only is the stadium so nice, the food at Raiders’ game is top notch as well.

According to a recent study by USbettingreport.com, the food experience at Allegiant Stadium is ranked as the fourth best in the entire NFL. Allegiant Stadium notched a score of 7.35 with 10 being the best possible score. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons) was ranked as the top food experience in the NFL with a score of 7.71.

The formula for the rating is based on the number of concession stands and prices. It’s just another reminder that Allegiant Stadium is a first-class building.

