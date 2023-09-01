Silver Minings: Good eats at Allegiant Stadium

We are all well aware how expensive tickets are for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium as we enter the third season in which fans attend games at the beautiful digs.
But, the experience is really worth it. Not only is the stadium so nice, the food at Raiders’ game is top notch as well.
According to a recent study by USbettingreport.com, the food experience at Allegiant Stadium is ranked as the fourth best in the entire NFL. Allegiant Stadium notched a score of 7.35 with 10 being the best possible score. Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons) was ranked as the top food experience in the NFL with a score of 7.71.
The formula for the rating is based on the number of concession stands and prices. It’s just another reminder that Allegiant Stadium is a first-class building.
In other Raiders’ news:
- PFF rankings: PFF believes the Raiders’ roster is the 21st best in the league.
- Awards time: NFL.com has its predictions for all the major awards for the 2203 season.
- Breaking down roster: The Raiders’ website looks at its initial 53-man roster.
