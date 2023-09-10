Raiders-Broncos Week 1: Raiders come back to win

The Las Vegas Raiders survived a close game as they came back to beat the host Denver Broncos 17-16 on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0. The Denver Broncos are 0-1.

What it means:

The Raiders have beaten the Broncos seven straight times dating back to 2020. They are in first place in the AFC West by themselves.

Turning point:

The Raiders took a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter on a nice touchdown drive and Las Vegas was able to keep the lead for the win.

Injury report:

Garoppolo was checked for a concussion on the first drive, but was allowed back in after a short time away. He also seemed to be limping on his left foot (he had surgery on it in the offseason) in the second quarter. Roderic Teamer replaced Trevon Moehrig at safety to start the second half. Moehrig, a third-year player, had a thumb injury. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had to be carted off in the fourth quarter with a possible head injury after a scary hit

#JimmyG with scare on same foot/ankle as offseason surgery. Hurt, not injured. pic.twitter.com/IMrk7M1CAd — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 10, 2023

What’s next: The Raiders play at the Buffalo Bills next Sunday. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.