Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2023 NFL season at the Denver Broncos the host begins the Sean Payton era.

The Raiders are riding a six-game winning streak against Denver, including an overtime win in Denver last November. The Raiders last lost to the Broncos in 2019, their last game as the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-0, the Broncos are 0-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely.

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: Rain and 77 degrees.

Betting: Broncos -4, 44 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Mile High Report.