Raiders-Broncos Week 1 inactives: Tre Tucker among 5 rookies out

The Las Vegas have five of their nine draft picks on their inactive list for their Week one game at the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Here is their list:

Tre Tucker was a third-round pick and is a bit of a surprise he is inactive. Kristian Wilkerson, a surprise member of the roster, is active over Tucker. Returner DeAndre Carter was questionable with a knee injury, but he is playing.

Las Vegas announced Friday that veteran defensive end Chandler Jones, who has been away from the team all week, wouldn’t play Sunday because of personal reasons. Veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson was also ruled out Sunday. He has a shin injury he suffered in training camp. He is the only injured player on the roster as of now. He was placed on the injured reserve later Friday.

The Raiders elevated defensive end Isaac Rochell from the practice squad for the game. He joins Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and rookie Tyree Wilson at the position Sunday.

Jones had multiple outburst on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday and he said the team sent a crisis response team to his house. The saga began on Tuesday morning when Jones posted a bizarre tirade about McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler on his Instagram account. The post was then deleted. Jones’ posts indicated his problems with the team began in August. He was not practicing for a long period because of reported injuries. He did return last week.