Silver Minings: Isaac Rochell activated from practice squad

With Chandler Jones being ruled out for the Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Raiders activated defensive end Isaac Rochell from the practice squad to give themselves four players at the position for Sunday.

We have activated DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ABcDCnzsul — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 9, 2023

Rochell was added to the practice squad at the end of last season and spent training camp in Las Vegas this summer. He was a standout in the team’s first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers but suffered an injury during joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and didn’t participate in the other two games last month, leading to him getting cut.

As for Sunday, we know Maxx Crosby will be starting at one of the Raiders’ two defensive end spots but who’s on the other side between rookie Tyree Wilson and three-year veteran Malcolm Koonce is a question.

That makes Rochell the team’s fourth option and could mean he still doesn’t dress for the game if the coaching staff is comfortable rolling with three defensive ends. Las Vegas could also have defensive tackle Jerry Tillery take reps at end if need be, so I wouldn’t expect the practice squad call-up to get much action in Denver.

In other Raiders’ links: