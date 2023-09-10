Raiders News: Jakobi Meyers takes a big hit late in the fourth

The Las Vegas Raiders spent big money on the offense, which has been paying off so far. The offense has struggled in the red zone but has moved the football efficiently. It helped pull off a victory in Denver vs. the Denver Broncos.

One of those players was Jakobi Meyers, who debuted well during his first start. He has nine catches with 81 yards and two touchdowns. He has been reliable for Garoppolo all game as the Raiders pull off an upset.

However, late in the fourth, Meyers suffered a dangerous hit. Kareem Jackson came in late while sliding and delivered a vicious blow to the head, leaving Meyers needing medical attention.

Meyers was short, but Jackson was called for a penalty, so it's a first down anyway. Meyers is still down. https://t.co/CpOSI6EKeb — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 10, 2023

Meyers was able to get up and walk off the field, which is a great sign. His play during this game was vital to the Raiders offense moving the ball. He will be needed next week against a tough Buffalo Bills team. Hopefully, Meyers will be ok.

He was tested for a possible concussion after the game.