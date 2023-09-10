Raiders open as 9.5-point underdogs Week 2 vs. the Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off their first win of the season on Sunday. They continue their dominance over the Denver Broncos with their seventh win in a row, 17-16.

It was our first chance to see Jimmy Garoppolo as the signal caller for the Raiders. He finished 20-26 and two touchdowns on the day. The passing game efficiently moved the ball, but the team struggled in the run game. Defensively, they stepped it up after a slow first half, shutting down the Broncos to just three points in the second.

Raiders head to Buffalo next week with a test to see if they are ready for primetime.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 2 action, with the Raiders opening as 9.5-point underdogs on the road against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday with an O/U of 48.

Week 2 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Bills as 9.5-point favorites over the Raiders.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Bills

Moneyline: Raiders +350, Broncos -455

Opening point spread: +9.5

Opening point total: 48

