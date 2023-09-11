Bills-Jets: Monday Night Football open thread and gambling picks

The Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation get to do some scouting together on Monday Night Football as the team’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills, takes on the New York Jets at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN and ABC.

Aaron Rodgers will be making his Jets debut as they host Josh Allen and the explosive Bills’ offense in what should make for an impressive quarterback battle between a four-time MVP and one of the league’s best players at the position.

For those interested in getting some skin in the game, DraftKings Sportsbook has lines available for tonight as well as several prop bets.

Spread: BUF -2

O/U: 45

BUF ML: -130

NYJ ML: +110

Will Rodgers and the Jets' defense be enough to take down a team that’s been a Super Bowl contender over the last few years? Or will Allen and the Bills continue their dominance over the AFC East as the three-time defending division champions?

This is your place to discuss it all. Enjoy!

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.