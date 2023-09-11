Raiders Week 2 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Buffalo Bills

All the coverage leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2nd game

The Las Vegas Raiders play their second game Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 2 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Bills some.

Record:

Buffalo, of course, is 0-0.

Time to study:

The Bills open the the season On Monday night in a huge AFC East matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Will short week be advantage for Raiders?

Technically, yes because the Bills will have an one less day of recovery. But it likely won’t be a huge difference because it’s a short flight between Newark and Buffalo. Plus, the Raiders will have a long flight to Buffalo after going to Denver in Week 1. So, there shouldn’t be a huge rest advantage in play. Plus, the Bills will be energized for their home opener in Week 2.

Buffalo blues:

The Raiders have lost three straight games in Buffalo since last winning there in 2002, their last Super Bowl season.

The Last meeting:

The Bills beat the Raiders 30-23 at Allegiant Stadium in 2020 in one of the first games played in Las Vegas. This will be the Raiders-Bills’ first game with fans in the stands since 2017 in Buffalo.