Raiders-Broncos: Twitter reacts to Las Vegas’ 17-16 win

It was a hard-fought battle and the Las Vegas Raiders won by the slimmest of margins, but the Raiders got the 17-16 Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos which also makes Las Vegas the only AFC West team to begin the 2023 season 1-0!

Below are some of the highlights from X/Twitter after the Raiders wins, including a few quotes from head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers connected nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the quarterback spoke on his connection with Meyers, who unfortunately suffered a concussion at the end of the game.

Garoppolo on his connection with Meyers and others who stepped up: #Raiders pic.twitter.com/bDseROfuU8 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 11, 2023

Garoppolo was also in concussion protocol at one point during the game, but he returned and spoke about what happened in during situation. He also gave a quick recap of the outing.

Jimmy Garoppolo from the ⁦@Raiders⁩ locker room pic.twitter.com/n2cyIvblwi — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 11, 2023

Raiders have now won seven games in a row against the Broncos, to the dismay of quarterback Russell Wilson.

A few Raiders like defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and Admas were singing Garoppolo’s praises in the locker room.

In his first game as a Raider Jimmy G helped a resilient group of #Raiders win their 7th straight game against AFC West foe Denver



After the game his teammates said he's a "dog" and a "gamer"



Safe to say they love their QB pic.twitter.com/elDsH4uI4q — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) September 11, 2023

Jimmy G was fired up after getting his first win with the Silver and Black!

Ugly wins are always better than pretty losses.

It wasn’t pretty, but the #Raiders got it done.



Here’s my instant post-game reactions on how they got it done. Excuse my heavy breathing, this Denver altitude starting to wear me out. pic.twitter.com/bB3YTpR4W6 — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 10, 2023

McDaniels addresses the team after the W.

Persevered and remained poised through 4 quarters! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/xYT72T638T — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2023

In case you forgot, the Raiders are in first place in the division after one week!

Crosby had five tackles, one sack and two QB hits for another impressive performance against Denver.

We’ll leave you with the game-sealing run by Garoppolo! Onto Buffalo!