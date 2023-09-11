Raiders-Broncos: Twitter reacts to Las Vegas’ 17-16 win

It was a hard-fought battle and the Las Vegas Raiders won by the slimmest of margins, but the Raiders got the 17-16 Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos which also makes Las Vegas the only AFC West team to begin the 2023 season 1-0!
Below are some of the highlights from X/Twitter after the Raiders wins, including a few quotes from head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers connected nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the quarterback spoke on his connection with Meyers, who unfortunately suffered a concussion at the end of the game.
Garoppolo on his connection with Meyers and others who stepped up: #Raiders pic.twitter.com/bDseROfuU8— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 11, 2023
Garoppolo was also in concussion protocol at one point during the game, but he returned and spoke about what happened in during situation. He also gave a quick recap of the outing.
Jimmy Garoppolo from the @Raiders locker room pic.twitter.com/n2cyIvblwi— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 11, 2023
Raiders have now won seven games in a row against the Broncos, to the dismay of quarterback Russell Wilson.
It’s STILL 1352 days since #Broncos beat #Raiders #BroncosCountry #RaiderNation— (@Raider_Ryan1) September 10, 2023
pic.twitter.com/nAg9T9Ypg3
A few Raiders like defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and Admas were singing Garoppolo’s praises in the locker room.
In his first game as a Raider Jimmy G helped a resilient group of #Raiders win their 7th straight game against AFC West foe Denver— Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) September 11, 2023
After the game his teammates said he's a "dog" and a "gamer"
Safe to say they love their QB pic.twitter.com/elDsH4uI4q
Jimmy G was fired up after getting his first win with the Silver and Black!
GOT IT DONE.#LVvsDEN | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/VIKAl8VvIg— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 10, 2023
Ugly wins are always better than pretty losses.
It wasn’t pretty, but the #Raiders got it done.— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 10, 2023
Here’s my instant post-game reactions on how they got it done. Excuse my heavy breathing, this Denver altitude starting to wear me out. pic.twitter.com/bB3YTpR4W6
McDaniels addresses the team after the W.
Persevered and remained poised through 4 quarters! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/xYT72T638T— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2023
In case you forgot, the Raiders are in first place in the division after one week!
Your AFC West team lost? #Raiders fans can’t relate!! pic.twitter.com/hMIRrQ1GfJ— Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) September 11, 2023
Crosby had five tackles, one sack and two QB hits for another impressive performance against Denver.
Maxx Crosby is ragdolling the Broncos (again).#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/FsR0xCpa6s— Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 10, 2023
We’ll leave you with the game-sealing run by Garoppolo! Onto Buffalo!
MOVE THOSE CHAINS! #LVvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/hIDZfz4k73— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 10, 2023
