 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders-Broncos: Twitter reacts to Las Vegas’ 17-16 win

Checking on social media after the win

By Matt Holder
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It was a hard-fought battle and the Las Vegas Raiders won by the slimmest of margins, but the Raiders got the 17-16 Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos which also makes Las Vegas the only AFC West team to begin the 2023 season 1-0!

Below are some of the highlights from X/Twitter after the Raiders wins, including a few quotes from head coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers connected nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the quarterback spoke on his connection with Meyers, who unfortunately suffered a concussion at the end of the game.

Garoppolo was also in concussion protocol at one point during the game, but he returned and spoke about what happened in during situation. He also gave a quick recap of the outing.

Raiders have now won seven games in a row against the Broncos, to the dismay of quarterback Russell Wilson.

A few Raiders like defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and Admas were singing Garoppolo’s praises in the locker room.

Jimmy G was fired up after getting his first win with the Silver and Black!

Ugly wins are always better than pretty losses.

McDaniels addresses the team after the W.

In case you forgot, the Raiders are in first place in the division after one week!

Crosby had five tackles, one sack and two QB hits for another impressive performance against Denver.

We’ll leave you with the game-sealing run by Garoppolo! Onto Buffalo!

In This Stream

Raiders Week 1 opponent: Coverage leading up to victory over Denver Broncos

View all 24 stories

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...