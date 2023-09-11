Silver Minings: AFC West round up Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first division matchup vs. the Denver Broncos. The rest of the AFC West didn’t have the same outcome, and The Raiders sit in first place after Week 1. Let’s look at the rest of the AFC West, who all suffered tough losses at home.

Miami Dolphins 36, Los Angeles Chargers 34

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert, QB: 23/33, 228 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Austin Ekeler, RB: 16 carries, 117 rushing yards, 1 TD

Keenan Allen, WR: 6 catches, 76 yards

JC Jackson, DB: 3 PBU, 1 INT

The Los Angeles Chargers started at home in Week 1, but their defense didn’t show up. While they could run the ball at will with 234 yards rushing, they could not stop the Dolphins passing attack. Tua Tagovailoa had 466 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill had 215 yards receiving. They will not win many games in modern football, allowing 466 yards through the air.

Detroit Lions 21, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes, QB: 21/39, 226 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Isiah Pacheco, RB: 8 carries, 23 rushing yards,

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR: 2 catches, 48 yards

The former Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs didn’t look the part in Week 1. Missing Travis Kelce, the offense struggled to move and catch the football. The most significant swing in the game was the Kadarius Toney drop right through his hands for a pick-six. The Lions only scored 14 points on offense, and the Chiefs pulled off a win without that drop. Chiefs weapons outside of Kelce have to step up for this team to be successful.

