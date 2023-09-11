Raiders news: Jakobi Meyers in concussion protocol, nothing new on Chandler Jones

As they move on from their 17-16 Week 1 victory at the Denver Broncos and start preparing for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills, the main storyline this week will be the health status of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the continued saga involving defensive end Chandler Jones.

Meeting with reporters Monday morning, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Meyers was in the NFL’s concussion protocol and that there is nothing new involving Jones, who has been away from the team for a week because a personal matter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Meyers suffered a dangerous hit. Kareem Jackson came in late while sliding and delivered a vicious blow to the head, leaving Meyers needing medical attention. Meyers was able to get up and walk off the field. He was tested for a possible concussion after the game.

He will be monitored during the week, but his availability for the Buffalo game is uncertain at this point.

Related Chandler Jones is out at Denver on Sunday

Jones, meanwhile, is also in limbo. The big-money pass-rusher was inactive at Denver after a bizarre week in which he had multiple outburst on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday and he said the team sent a crisis response team to his house.

Related Initial thoughts on Chandler Jones situation

The saga began on Tuesday morning when Jones posted a strange tirade about McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler on his Instagram account. The post was then deleted. Jones’ posts indicated his problems with the team began in August. He was not practicing for a long period because of reported injuries. He did return two weeks ago.

More from Chandler Jones IG pic.twitter.com/eS5NEMF4E3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2023

McDaniels said last Wednesday that the tema will take it one day at a time with Jones and it seems that is still the case.

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks.