AFC picture: How Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects Raiders

It was an extremely eventful Week 1 in the AFC and it ended Monday night with a devastating injury to star New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury on the first drive of his first game with the Jets. Rodgers’ trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets was the biggest storyline of the NFL this offseason and it all ended in a flash in Week 1.

Of course, Rodger’s injury will affect the entire league, especially the AFC. Rodgers’ presence was expected to make the Jets a Super Bowl contender. The team looked great, beating the Buffalo Bills (the Raiders’ Week 2 opponent) 22-16 in overtime. But can Zach Wilson really make the Jets a legitimate playoff contender?

So, this could affect the AFC playoff picture in which the Raiders currently sit pretty nicely. Yes, it’s just Week 1, but the Raiders are the only team in the AFC West with a win. Four of the seven AFC playoff teams from last season lost in Week 1.

Also, Rodgers’ injury could affect the Raiders’ home game against the Jets on Nov. 12. It is currently slated as the Sunday night game. It could be a candidate to be flexed out depending on how the Jets and Raiders perform moving forward.

Also, the injuries are piling up for the Raiders’ Week 3 opponent. Both standout defensive lineman Cam Heyward and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are not expected to play in the game.