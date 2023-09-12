Raiders Reacts Survey Week 2: Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the Raiders to the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first victory of the season. They went into Denver, taking down a division rival, beating the Denver Broncos 17-16.

Jimmy Garoppolo's debut in a Raiders uniform helped them pull off the victory. He efficiently went 20-26 with two touchdowns and sealed the game with legs on a scramble. Raider Nation is excited as the team struggled to finish tight games last season.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Garoppolo can lead them to the playoffs. He has been there plenty of times, and if the defense can stay strong, anything is possible with this football team.