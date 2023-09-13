Raiders injury news: Davante Adams out Wednesday with foot issue

As they began preparations Wednesday in West Virginia for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills, the Las Vegas Raiders were without three wide receivers at practice.

Starting wide receivers Davante Adams (foot) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and backup DeAndre Carter (knee) all sat out practice. They were the only three Las Vegas receivers to catch a pass in Sunday’s Week 1 17-16 win at the Denver Broncos.

The absence of Adams stands out. It has not been reported that he had any issues coming out of the Denver game. It is not known how serious the injury is. He may just be getting rest. if Adams practices by Friday, he should have a chance to face the Bills, and, according to The Athletic, that likely is the case. The fact that Adams spoke to the media Wednesday despite not practicing is a strong sign he is fine.

Davante Adams (foot) took the practice off and Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was limited, but I talked to both of them after. They appear to be fine. -- Dr. Vic — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 13, 2023

Meyers suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter at Denver. He will be monitored through the week. Carter was questionable to play at Denver because of a knee issue. It’s not known if he aggravated the injury in the game.

Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was limited with an ankle injury. He appeared to tweak in the game, but he finished. Barring a setback, he should likely be ready to play at Buffalo.

It seems like the Chandler Jones saga will continue. He has been away from the team for more than a week. While things can change, it would be a surprise if Jones returns in time to play Sunday.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig didn’t practice with a thumb injury. He did return to the game with the injury Sunday.