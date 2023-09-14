TNF: Vikings-Eagles open thread and gambling picks

Week 2 in the NFL begins with a matchup between two NFC playoff teams as the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, the Eagles won this matchup handily, by 17 points, but the all-time series is deadlocked at 15-15.

Kickoff for tonight is at 5:15 p.m. PT and DraftKings Sportsbook has lines and prop bets available for the game.

Spread: PHI -6.5

O/U: 49

PHI ML: -258

MIN ML: +210

Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles continue their quest to repeat as Conference Champions and move to 2-0? Or will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings get back on track after suffering an upset loss last week?

This is your place to discuss it all. Have fun!

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.