Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels is longshot to be NFL Coach of the year

The second season of the Josh McDaniels’ regime got off to a good start for the Las Vegas Raiders as they won at the Denver Broncos 17-16 in Week 1.

Last year, McDaniels’ team started 0-3 and finished a bitterly disappointing 2022 season. McDaniels entered his first year with the Silver and Black as a betting favorite to be the NFL Coach of the Year. That wasn’t the case going into this season. And the betting support for McDaniels win to the NFL Coach of the Year award hasn’t chanted much despite the win in Denver.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, McDaniels is priced at 35-1 to win the award. It’s tied for the third highest (worst) odds in the league. Perhaps if the Raiders can keep winning, McDaniels will climb up the favorite board.

