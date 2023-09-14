Silver and Black Pride’s Week 2 Pick’em competition

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much better for the Las Vegas Raiders as they took home the ‘W’ and were the only team in the AFC West to start the season 1-0! Hopefully, you had a good week too in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em Competition but, regardless, we’re moving on to Week 2 as the Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills, and some of you look for redemption.

For those looking to get some more skin in the game during Sunday’s slate, DraftKings Sportsbook has Las Vegas as a heavy underdog and is offering lines and prop bets on all the games across the league. For a few other notable matchups, DraftKings has the Kansas City Chiefs as a field goal favorite against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New England Patriots are a home dog versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 1.

Ray Aspuria 10-6 (63%) Matt Holder 10-6 (63%) Bill Williamson 7-9 (44%)

The New York Jets pulling off the upset over the Bills without Aaron Rodgers was huge for me as that was the difference between Ray having an early two-game lead and us being tied at the top of the leaderboard. Meanwhile, it wasn’t Bill’s best showing, but we’ll cut the guy some slack for now as the first week of the season is a bit of a crap shoot.

Community Standings

1. Chikndinnr 13-3

t2. SilverNblack81 12-4

t2. Chrome&Onyx 12-4

t2. Renfrow13 12-4

t2. uncleRaider 12-4

t3. Mocakes 11-5

t3. Wjdb#1972 11-5

t3. Rich Zagger 11-5

t3. Sir Whiskey Ray 11-5

t3. Raider$Nation 11-5

t3. RAYdersss!!!! 11-5

t3. MOONPIESporTODOS 11-5

t3. First Aiden Kit 11-5

t3. SacBomber03 11-5

t3. Silver&Black4Life 11-5

t3. Raiderwylde 11-5

t3. MrDLT87 11-5

We’ll skip the top pickers for this week since, well, we’ve only had one week so that list would literally be the same as the one above.

A big shoutout is in order for Chikndinnr who got 13 correct picks and tied for the most winners among all analysts on Tallysight! That’s impressive and we also had three people get 12 games right as the community mopped the floor with our writers. Ray and I are barely in the Top 20 of the competition right now and that’s a huge testament to you guys and gals. However, I’ll be back with a vengeance this week!

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!