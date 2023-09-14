Best prop bets for Raiders vs. Bills for Week 2

Well, last week was a rough one with the prop bets as I went 0-3, so I could use a fresh start for Week 2 as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders are coming off a big win in the season opener while the Bills are looking to get back on track after dropping their first contest of the campaign on Monday night.

The game will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. PT and air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Bills: Best prop bets

Davante Adams, Over 72.5 receiving yards (-130)

Adams fell just shy of the mark last week as this is a carryover pick, but I’m feeling more confident in him this time around. While Tre’Davious White is a tough matchup, I’d take Patrick Surtain II over White and Adams had 66 yards with Surtain covering him in Week 1. Plus, Jakobi Meyers hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a concussion and might be out for the game, meaning more targets for Adams as he and Jimmy Garoppolo continue to build their chemistry.

Josh Allen, Over 0.5 interceptions (+105)

Yes, the Raiders aren’t good at creating turnovers seeing as that was one of their weakness in 2022 and they didn’t have one last week against Denver. But Josh Allen has thrown at least one interception in his last five games (including playoffs) and has nine total in those contests with three coming on Monday night. Look for cornerback Marcus Peters to be on the hunt and do what he does best this Sunday.

Raiders, Over 7.5 first-half points (+100)

Normally, I’d take the under in the first half for a team from the west heading east to play a 10:00 a.m. body clock kickoff time. However, Las Vegas practiced in West Virginia all week to get adjusted to the time difference and Buffalo is coming off of a short week after a hard-fought overtime loss on Monday Night Football. Plus, the Raiders were good in the first couple of quarters last season and had 10 points before halftime against the Broncos. So, I think a strong start for the Silver and Black by putting together two scoring possessions in the first half is reasonable, especially at even money.