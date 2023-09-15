Community pulse: The downside of Allegiant Stadium

Let’s get this out of the way — Allegiant Stadium is awesome.

It’s amazing and this fan base is lucky to have this beauty as the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet, nothing is perfect. This week’s Tuesday Community Question asked members of this community what aspect of Allegiant Stadium is their least part of going to games there.

There are some obvious answers, starting with too many fans of the opponent, of course. But again, the good outweighs the annoying way more.

Here are some of your responses:

Yes, next week, we will want to hear your favorite thing about attending games at Allegiant Stadium. So, get your thoughts ready.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.