Community pulse: The downside of Allegiant Stadium

From enemy fans to parking to cost, there are some issues

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Host San Francisco 49ers
Allegiant Stadium
Let’s get this out of the way — Allegiant Stadium is awesome.

It’s amazing and this fan base is lucky to have this beauty as the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet, nothing is perfect. This week’s Tuesday Community Question asked members of this community what aspect of Allegiant Stadium is their least part of going to games there.

There are some obvious answers, starting with too many fans of the opponent, of course. But again, the good outweighs the annoying way more.

Here are some of your responses:

LVRaiderfan
Most annoying thing is the parking. With so many random lots scattered it’s hard to get the nation all together.
Lot J is cool and that’s where the parties at but there’s so many islands out there with fans doin their own thing. It’s like a bar crawl and we already got the strip for that.
IoRaider
Enemy fans filling the stands. I haven't even been to a game yet, but it can be seen plain as day on TV. I hope that changes, but the best way to change it is to win.
MichaelMatto
1. Cost
2. Losing

Yes, next week, we will want to hear your favorite thing about attending games at Allegiant Stadium. So, get your thoughts ready.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

