Silver Minings: Jakobi Meyers misses second straight practice

The Las Vegas Raiders released their second injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills yesterday and, unfortunately, it didn’t bring any good news when it comes to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ availability for the game.

Meyers suffered a concussion toward the end of the Raiders’ season opener last week and is still in the league’s protocol as he missed his second practice in a row on Thursday.

The NFL doesn’t have a set timeline for players to clear concussion protocol, but a player in it must pass through five phases and their history with concussions plays a factor. In December of last season, Meyers suffered a head injury and missed the following game, so it feels like the signs are pointing toward him being out on Sunday.

That would be a big blow to the Raiders’ offense as the wideout led the team in receiving yards and caught both of the team’s touchdowns in Denver. Luckily for Las Vegas, they do have a couple of Pro Bowl receivers, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, to turn to if Meyers gets ruled out. Adams had six catches for 66 yards last week while Renfrow was blanked and didn’t even draw a target.

The only other Raider who didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice was defensive end Chandler Jones, who continues to be away from the team due to ‘personal reasons’.

As for the Bills, they’ve only had one player listed on their injury report all week, center Mitch Morse, who was a full participant with an ankle injury.

