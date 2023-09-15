Raiders-Bills injury report: Jakobi Meyers is doubtful to play

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders will likely be without starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in West Virginia, where the team has been practicing this week, that Meyers is still in the NFL’ concussion protocol and thus is he is doubtful to play Sunday. He hasn’t practiced all week.

Jakobi Meyers still in concussion protocol. Doubtful for Sunday. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 15, 2023

Late in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 17-16 Week 1 win at the Denver Broncos, Meyers suffered a dangerous hit. Kareem Jackson came in late while sliding and delivered a vicious blow to the head, leaving Meyers needing medical attention. Meyers was able to get up and walk off the field. He was tested for a possible concussion after the game. Meyers, a free-agent addition from New England, had a big game in Denver. He had nine catches for 81 yards. He scored both of the Raiders’ touchdowns.

Big-money receiver Hunter Renfrow will likely play a bigger role than he did in Denver on Sunday with Meyers not expected to play. Renfrow played just 13 snaps and had no targets against the Broncos. Third-round pick Tre Tucker may be active as well. He was inactive last week.

Meanwhile, the Chandler Jones saga is expected to continue. He hasn’t been with the team for a second straight week and he is not expected to play Sunday. The big-money pass-rusher was inactive at Denver after a bizarre week in which he had multiple outburst on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday and he said the team sent a crisis response team to his house.

He continued to put strange posts on social media Friday. Who knows ow this saga is going to turn out.