SB Nation Reacts: 79 percent of Raiders fans believe Garoppolo can lead Las Vegas to the playoffs

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first victory of the season. They went into Denver, taking down a division rival, beating the Denver Broncos 17-16.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s debut in a Raiders uniform helped them win. He efficiently went 20-26 with two touchdowns and sealed the game with legs on a scramble. Raider Nation is excited as the team struggled to finish tight games last season.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they believe Garoppolo can lead them to the playoffs. He has been there plenty of times, and if the defense can stay strong, anything is possible with this football team. Raider Nation thinks he can get there again, with 79 percent voting yes.

The Raiders now head to Buffalo to face the Buffalo Bills, which will be a huge test. The defense was strong last week but faces a more explosive offense than the Denver Broncos. It could be a good game if Garoppolo and the offense can hold their own.

