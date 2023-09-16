Silver Minngs: Raiders-Bills predictions

I love our Saturday tradition of giving predictions for the upcoming Las Vegas Raiders game.

I especially like them when I’m right. We’re 1-0 after correctly predicting the Raiders would pull of a slight upset in Denver. Of course, the Raiders responded with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday in Week 1.

It will be tougher, of course, in Week 2 for the Raiders as they travel to face the Buffalo Bills, wo are a 9.5 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.

It’s going to be tough for the Raiders, but they can pull it off. Yet, I think this matchup sways in favor of the strong home team playing their home opener in a tough place to play.

The Raiders will be game, but I see this going going the Bills’ way: Bills 27, Raiders 23

Now, it’s your turn.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

