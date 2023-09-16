Silver Minngs: Raiders-Bills predictions

I love our Saturday tradition of giving predictions for the upcoming Las Vegas Raiders game.
I especially like them when I’m right. We’re 1-0 after correctly predicting the Raiders would pull of a slight upset in Denver. Of course, the Raiders responded with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday in Week 1.
It will be tougher, of course, in Week 2 for the Raiders as they travel to face the Buffalo Bills, wo are a 9.5 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.
It’s going to be tough for the Raiders, but they can pull it off. Yet, I think this matchup sways in favor of the strong home team playing their home opener in a tough place to play.
The Raiders will be game, but I see this going going the Bills’ way: Bills 27, Raiders 23
Now, it’s your turn.
Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Kicker love: Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson is considered one of the NFL’s best kickers. And he should be.
- Fourth-quarter Jimmy G.: Jimmy Garoppolo is a comeback king.
- Pod time: The Athletic has a Raiders’ podcast.
