Raiders-Bills recap: Las Vegas routed in Buffalo

It was a rough day for the Las Vegas Raiders as they were blasted 38-10 by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Basically, the Raiders were dominated Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1. The Buffalo Bills are 1-1.

What it means:

The Raiders didn’t look like a quality team in Week 2. They did enough to beat a lackluster Denver team last week. But they were overmatched by a better Buffalo team Sunday.

Turning point:

The Bills, who trailed 7-0 after the first series of the game, took a 21-10 lead just before halftime and then went on a nine-plus minute touchdown drive to open the second half to take a 28-10 lead. Ballgame.

Injury report:

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols left the game with a hamstring injury. Safety Marcus Epps left in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. Star receiver Davante Adams was attended to after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter and taken to the locker room and is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett hurt his knee in the fourth quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders play their home opener on ‘Sunday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is 5:20 p.m. PT.