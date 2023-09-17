Raiders vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders were good in close games.

The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders were not good in close games.

So far, the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have been good in closes after their Week 1 17-16 win at the Denver Broncos.

Against the tough Buffalo Bills, the Raiders may be in for another tight game. Can they keep the good trend going? We shall see.

Here’s a closer look at the details of following the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-0, the Bills are 0-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It should be nice. The forecast is 73 degrees and mostly sunny.

Betting: Bills -8.5, 47.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Buffalo Rumbings.