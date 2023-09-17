Raiders-Bills inactives: Rookie receiver Tre Tucker is playing

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders have activated rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Tucker, a third-round pick, is active with starting receiver Jakobi Meyers out. Tucker was inactive last week at Denver. The four other draft picks who were inactive last week are inactive once again.

Meyers, the new free-agent, was ruled Friday with a concussion Late in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 17-16 Week 1 win at the Denver Broncos, Meyers suffered a dangerous hit. Kareem Jackson came in late while sliding and delivered a vicious blow to the head, leaving Meyers needing medical attention. Meyers was able to get up and walk off the field. He was tested for a possible concussion after the game. Meyers, a free-agent addition from New England, had a big game in Denver. He had nine catches for 81 yards. He scored both of the Raiders’ touchdowns.

Big-money receiver Hunter Renfrow will likely play a bigger role than he did in Denver on Sunday with Meyers not expected to play. Renfrow played just 13 snaps and had no targets against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, defensive end Chandler Jones is inactive again He hasn’t been with the team for a second straight week. The high-dollar pass-rusher was inactive at Denver after a bizarre week in which he had multiple outburst on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday and he said the team sent a crisis response team to his house. He has continued his social-media rants against the team in recent days,

The Raiders also made this move prior to the game: