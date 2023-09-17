Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders offensive line 15th in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills. It will be a test to see if the Raiders can be contenders, pulling one out on the road in the NFL season as a huge underdog.

After achieving a road win vs. the division rival Denver Broncos, the Raiders have proven they can pull one away from Vegas. One of the main contributors was the offensive line, who dominated in pass protection vs. the Broncos.

While the run blocking was less than desired, your quarterback under pressure 13% of his dropbacks is a great day. They were recognized by PFF.com, moving up four spots in their offensive line rankings.

The Raiders’ offensive line surprised many people by being one of the most effective pass-blocking units in Week 1. They surrendered only three pressures on 29 dropbacks with no sacks, leading to the week’s second-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating (94.8). The unit was not as dominant in run blocking, though. Las Vegas averaged just 0.3 yards before contact on runs, which was the seventh-lowest figure in the NFL this past week.

When you have an offensive line pass blocking at that level, anything is possible in the passing game. It helps Jimmy Garoppolo get comfortable as he learns to trust the five guys giving him protection. If they continue to perform high, the offense could do damage.

