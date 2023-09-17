 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders News: Davante Adams evaluated for concussion among injuries against Bills

WR took a big hit in garbage time

By Matt Holder
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills
Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered more than a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 as Davante Adams left the game before it was over and was being evaluated for a concussion, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

The Raiders were down 38-10—which ended up being the final score—when Adams suffered the injury, leading to questions about why he was even in the game at that point.

Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers missed the game with a concussion, so Las Vegas’ receiving corps will be thin as the team prepares for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football next week.

In other Raiders’ injury news from Buffalo, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols left the game with a hamstring injury, safety Marcus Epps hurt his quad and cornerback Jakorian Bennett suffered a knee injury.

So, Las Vegas will likely be pretty banged up during practice this week as they get ready for the Steelers.

