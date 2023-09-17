Raiders News: Davante Adams evaluated for concussion among injuries against Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered more than a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 as Davante Adams left the game before it was over and was being evaluated for a concussion, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

Looked like #Raiders WR Davante Adams took a hit to the head late in the loss to the Bills. He left before the end of the game to head to the locker room. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 17, 2023

The Raiders were down 38-10—which ended up being the final score—when Adams suffered the injury, leading to questions about why he was even in the game at that point.

Fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers missed the game with a concussion, so Las Vegas’ receiving corps will be thin as the team prepares for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football next week.

In other Raiders’ injury news from Buffalo, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols left the game with a hamstring injury, safety Marcus Epps hurt his quad and cornerback Jakorian Bennett suffered a knee injury.

So, Las Vegas will likely be pretty banged up during practice this week as they get ready for the Steelers.