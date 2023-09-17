Raiders-Bills: What they’re saying after 38-10 loss

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 1-1 after suffering a blowout 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their Week 2 matchup. Of course, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Raiders after the game as several players went down with injuries, including star wide receiver Davante Adams as he was hit late in the contest and suffered a concussion.

Below are a few of the highlights from what people are saying about the Raiders on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, as well as a couple of quotes from head coach Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas rushed for 55 yards and 3.7 yards per carry with wide receiver Tre Tucker accounting for 34 yards on a jet sweep in the first quarter and running back Zamir White getting 22 yards on four touches in garbage time. The reigning rushing champ, Josh Jacobs, had nine rushes for negative two yards—a career low—to add some context to McDaniels’ quote below.

McDaniels: “We never got control of the line of scrimmage.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 17, 2023

Building on that point, the Raiders have to find a way to get the running game going.

Josh McDaniels summed the game up perfectly right here. The Raiders were physically dominated up front. Two weeks in a row that they couldn’t establish a run game. This offense relies on being balanced and they need to get this figured out. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/INxvdb40ZE — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) September 17, 2023

After getting zero targets in the season opener, the Raiders didn’t throw the ball to Hunter Renfrow until late in the game today while Jakobi Meyers was out with a concussion. Should they look to trade Renfrow?

I suggested this in the offseason, it wasn’t well received back then, let’s check now.



Would you trade Hunter Renfrow for a defensive player?



Renfrow had 0 targets last week, and

finally got a look in garbage time today.#Raiders — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) September 17, 2023

As mentioned above, Adams suffered a concussion and didn’t return to the game.

Looked like #Raiders WR Davante Adams took a hit to the head late in the loss to the Bills. He left before the end of the game to head to the locker room. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 17, 2023

For context, those guys accounted for 370 yards and a touchdown.

Raiders have no answer for Diggs, Davis, Cook or TEs.

Also, these might be the most comfortable press box chairs in the NFL. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 17, 2023

The punches keep on comin’.

The Raiders' lack of passing over the middle of the field has been interesting over the first two weeks and they didn’t try it with Adams against the Bills, based on the route chart below.

#Raiders Davante Adams reception chart vs the Bills, notably no plays over the middle (one incompletion on a 25+ yard throw), Matt Milano made it pretty difficult to throw over the middle pic.twitter.com/lXbIoWh9h5 — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) September 17, 2023

Buffalo had 450 total yards of offense after having 314 in an overtime game last week. New year, same result defensively. No takeaways for Las Vegas, either.

We’re not asking for much. pic.twitter.com/Zt150N037e — Raider Posts (@RaiderPosts) September 17, 2023

On a positive note, Tre Tucker can fly!

On his 34 yard rush, #Raiders WR Tre Tucker hit a top speed of 21.11 MPH, currently the 4th fastest ball carrier speed in the NFL — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) September 17, 2023

Only two penalties for 30 yards for the Silver and Black, so there’s that!

Quick thoughts: #Raiders

Jimmy can't carry this offense without a run game.

Same old crap on defense. Not enough players.

What's going to be BS spin on Renfrow this week?

Hey, they cleaned up the penalties, at least. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) September 17, 2023

The Chiefs won and are now 1-1, but the Chargers lost to drop to 0-2.