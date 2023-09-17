 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders-Bills: What they’re saying after 38-10 loss

Twitter/X reacts to tough loss

By Matt Holder
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills
Josh McDaniels
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 1-1 after suffering a blowout 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their Week 2 matchup. Of course, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Raiders after the game as several players went down with injuries, including star wide receiver Davante Adams as he was hit late in the contest and suffered a concussion.

Below are a few of the highlights from what people are saying about the Raiders on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, as well as a couple of quotes from head coach Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas rushed for 55 yards and 3.7 yards per carry with wide receiver Tre Tucker accounting for 34 yards on a jet sweep in the first quarter and running back Zamir White getting 22 yards on four touches in garbage time. The reigning rushing champ, Josh Jacobs, had nine rushes for negative two yards—a career low—to add some context to McDaniels’ quote below.

Building on that point, the Raiders have to find a way to get the running game going.

After getting zero targets in the season opener, the Raiders didn’t throw the ball to Hunter Renfrow until late in the game today while Jakobi Meyers was out with a concussion. Should they look to trade Renfrow?

As mentioned above, Adams suffered a concussion and didn’t return to the game.

For context, those guys accounted for 370 yards and a touchdown.

The punches keep on comin’.

The Raiders' lack of passing over the middle of the field has been interesting over the first two weeks and they didn’t try it with Adams against the Bills, based on the route chart below.

Buffalo had 450 total yards of offense after having 314 in an overtime game last week. New year, same result defensively. No takeaways for Las Vegas, either.

On a positive note, Tre Tucker can fly!

Only two penalties for 30 yards for the Silver and Black, so there’s that!

The Chiefs won and are now 1-1, but the Chargers lost to drop to 0-2.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...