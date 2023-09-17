Raiders open as 1-point underdogs Week 3 vs the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas suffered their first season loss vs. the Buffalo Bills. It was a lopsided defeat, losing 38-10, with the offense and defense never finding any rhythm.

Raiders head back home this week to face off vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the Raiders home opener and their first time playing on primetime this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 3 action, with the Raiders opening as 1-point underdogs at home against the Steelers next Sunday with an O/U of 44.5.

Week 3 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are the Kansas City Chiefs as 12.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Steelers

Moneyline: Raiders -105, Steelers -115

Opening point spread: +1

Opening point total: 44.5

For the full list of Week 3 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.