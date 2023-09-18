MNF doubleheader: Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers open thread and gambling picks

We’ve got a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight and there are plenty of things for Las Vegas Raiders fans to keep an eye on. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be in action as the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:15 p.m. PT on ESPN. Also, Las Vegas’ next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will host the Cleveland Browns with kickoff set for 5:15 p.m. PST on ABC for that matchup.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook are offering lines and prop bets for both contests as a few of the odds are listed below.

Saints vs. Panthers:

Spread: NO -3

O/U: 39.5

NO ML: -162

CAR ML: +136

Browns vs. Steelers:

Spread: CLE -2

O/U: 38

CLE: -135

PIT: +114

