Raiders Week 3 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders play their third game Sunday and their first at Allegiant Stadium as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 3 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Steelers some.

Record:

Pittsburgh is 0-1 (the Steelers were blown out 30-7 at home by San Francisco in Week 1). It hosts the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Short rest:

This is the second straight game the Raiders’ opponent is coming off a Monday night game. The Buffalo Bills opened the season at the New York Jets before hosting the Raiders in Week 2. The Steelers will have a long trip on a short week. It does help that the game is Sunday night.

Steelers’ take over?

In the first two seasons fans were allowed into Allegiant Stadium, many fans of opponents took over the stadium. Yes, Las Vegas is a destination. Steelers fans are famous for traveling well. There could be a lot of black and gold in the stands as the Raiders’ open another home slate.

Banged up:

The Steelers lost two key players in Week 1. Both defensive lineman Cam Heyward and wide receiver Dionate Johnson aren’t expected to play Sunday.

The Last meeting:

The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10 in Pittsburgh last Christmas Eve on an extremely cold night. It will be prefect in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Steelers have never played in Las Vegas. The Steelers last beat the Raiders on the road in 1995 losing four straight games in Oakland.