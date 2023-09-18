Silver Minings: Week 2 AFC West roundup

The Las Vegas Raiders certainly got embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills yesterday, but Week 2 wasn’t all bad for the Raiders as they remain in first place in the AFC West and got some help from the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers 24 Tennessee Titans 27

Key stats:

QB Justin Herbert: 27/41, 305 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

RB Joshua Kelley: 13 carries, 39 rushing yards

WR Keenan Allen: 8 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs

WR Mike Williams: 8 catches, 83 yards

S Derwin James Jr.: 11 total tackles (7 solo)

LB Kenneth Murray Jr: 10 total tackles (5 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL

After allowing 36 points last week and 27 to Tennessee yesterday, Los Angeles has some serious questions defensively in the early stages of the season. The Chargers were able to get five sacks but didn’t get any turnovers and Khalil Mack was the only defender to record a pass breakup. Also, the Titans rushed for 141 yards and 4.1 yards per carry while second-year wide receiver Treylon Burks had 76 yards, which is the second-most he’s had in a single game during his young career.

Kansas City Chiefs 17 Jacksonville Jaguars 9

Key stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 29/41, 305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

RB Isiah Pacheo: 12 carries, 70 rushing yards

WR Skyy Moore: 3 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD

TE Travis Kelce: 4 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD

DT Chris Jones: 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 PD

CB L’Jarius Sneed: 7 total tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD

After missing last week with a knee injury, Kelce made his season debut but that didn’t result in any more points as the Cheifs actually scored less than they did a week ago. Granted, four fumbles played a big part in that as Kansas City’s receivers continue to haunt them, coughing up the ball three times a group. It was also Jones’ first game back after his contract holdout and he didn’t fill up the stat sheet but made a handful of impactful plays and helped keep the Jaguars out of the end zone while playing on a pitch count.

Denver Broncos 35 Washington Commanders 33

Key stats:

QB Russell Wilson: 18/32, 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 6 rushes, 56 yards

RB Javonte Williams: 12 carries, 44 yards

WR Marvin Mims Jr.: 2 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

WR Brandon Johnson: 2 catches, 66 yards, 2 TDs

LB Josey Jewell: 9 total tackles (7 solo), 1 PD

EDGE Jonathon Cooper: 6 total tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 2 PD

This was probably the wildest game on Sunday as the Broncos held a 28-7 lead in the third quarter, only to fall behind by two possessions and nearly make a comeback to tie the game after completing a hail mary for a touchdown but failing on the two-point conversion. Seven sacks, an interception and a fumble by Wilson were big reasons why Denver choked this one away. Giving up nearly six yards per play didn’t help either.

AFC West Standings

Kansas City 1-1 (Point Differential: +7) Las Vegas 1-1 (-27) Denver 0-2 (-3) Los Angeles 0-2 (-5)

