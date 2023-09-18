Raiders injury update: Davante Adams is ‘good’ after concussion evaluation

As they move on from a tough 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders received some good medical news regarding one of their best players.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is “good” Monday morning. He was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit to the helmet late in Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, McDaniels said fellow starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a big hit in a Week 1 win at the Denver Broncos. He didn’t play at Buffalo. Yet, there may be hope Meyers can be ready for Sunday night’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5:20 p.m. PT kickoff) as McDaniels said Monday Meyers is “headed in the right direction.”

In other Raiders’ injury news from Buffalo, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols left the game with a hamstring injury, safety Marcus Epps hurt his quad and cornerback Jakorian Bennett suffered a knee injury. McDaniels didn’t have any updates on their status Monday.

The team will begin their practice week in preparation of Pittsburgh on Wednesday. But it is a good start that Adams appears to be fine.

Also, McDaniels didn’t have any updates on the ongoing Chandler Jones saga. He has been inactive both games as he has been away from the team with a personal issue. Jones has continued his social-media rants about the team through the weekend. McDaniels said he will talk about the situation when he can.