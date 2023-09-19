 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders last in plays run

Las Vegas not getting enough offensive snaps

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Josh McDaniels
One of the biggest problems for the Las Vegas Raiders through the first two games is that they have had a lack of offensive plays.

Through two games, per TruMedia via Danny Kelly, the Raiders are last in the NFL with an average of just 47 plays per game.

It is time to panic?

No, it could have just been the flow of each game. But the Raiders surely need to get their run game going to help sustain drives. They held the ball just 19 minutes, 56 seconds in a 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills.

That must improve, starting Sunday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

