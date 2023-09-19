Silver Minings: Raiders last in plays run

One of the biggest problems for the Las Vegas Raiders through the first two games is that they have had a lack of offensive plays.

Through two games, per TruMedia via Danny Kelly, the Raiders are last in the NFL with an average of just 47 plays per game.

Plays per game (of teams with 2 games), per TruMedia:

1. Rams (78) (fuck yes)

2. Texans (75.5) (trailing scripts?)

3. Patriots (74.5)

4. Bills (71.0)

....

29. Bengals (55.5) (should improve)

30. Packers (53.5)

31. Jets (49.5) (abandon all hope ye who enter here)

32. Raiders (47) — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) September 18, 2023

It is time to panic?

No, it could have just been the flow of each game. But the Raiders surely need to get their run game going to help sustain drives. They held the ball just 19 minutes, 56 seconds in a 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills.

That must improve, starting Sunday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

