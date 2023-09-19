Silver Minings: Raiders last in plays run

One of the biggest problems for the Las Vegas Raiders through the first two games is that they have had a lack of offensive plays.
Through two games, per TruMedia via Danny Kelly, the Raiders are last in the NFL with an average of just 47 plays per game.
Plays per game (of teams with 2 games), per TruMedia:— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) September 18, 2023
1. Rams (78) (fuck yes)
2. Texans (75.5) (trailing scripts?)
3. Patriots (74.5)
4. Bills (71.0)
....
29. Bengals (55.5) (should improve)
30. Packers (53.5)
31. Jets (49.5) (abandon all hope ye who enter here)
32. Raiders (47)
It is time to panic?
No, it could have just been the flow of each game. But the Raiders surely need to get their run game going to help sustain drives. They held the ball just 19 minutes, 56 seconds in a 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills.
That must improve, starting Sunday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Weekly wrap up: NFL.com has a roundup podcast of all the goings on in the NFL during a eye-opening Week 2 of play.
- Where did the offense go? The Athletic looks at how the Raiders’ offense disappeared Sunday at the Buffalo Bills after a magical first drive.
- Talent flash: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at a big play by Raiders’ third-round pick, receiver Tre Tucker in his NFL debut Sunday.
Loading comments...