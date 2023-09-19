Raiders 2023: What’s up with Hunter Renfrow?

The biggest mystery of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 season thus far is what is happening with big-dollar slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In short, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver simply hasn’t been part of the offense thus far.

In a Week 1 17-16 victory at the Denver Broncos, Renfrow was on the field for just 13 snaps and was not targeted. In a Week 2 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills, Renfrow was on the field for 26 plays and had one target, a 23-yard catch in garbage time. Renfrow’s lack of involvement Sunday came despite the fact that starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was out with a concussion and the Raiders could have used his veteran experience.

After the Denver game, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels brushed off Renfrow’s lack of involvement on the way the game went and how Denver was playing defense. Monday, after Renfrow was a no show again, McDaniels admitted that Renfrow needed more targets and he is not doing anything wrong.

Still, why isn’t he a part of the game plan?

He’s healthy which wasn’t the case for much of last season, his first in McDaniels’ system. Renfrow missed seven games due to injury last season and ended up with just 36 catches for 330 yards. In training camp, Renfrow said he felt like he let the team down last season and was looking forward to a big season.

McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler gave Renfrow a new contract extension before last season after his monster 2021 season in which the 2019 fifth-round draft pick had 103 catches.

Ziegler said this summer he was expecting a big year by Renfrow.

Yet, he is not getting the opportunities. The McDaniels-Renfrow fit looked like a perfect pairing since slot receivers have historically flourished in McDaniels’ system. There is still time for Renfrow to get going under McDaniels. But it’s just odd that he’s been targeted just once so far.

