Raiders reportedly interested in trading for Cam Akers

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams showing interest in lame-duck running back Cam Akers, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Several teams have checked in with the #Rams about a potential Cam Akers trade - including the #Buccaneers, #Ravens, #Raiders and #Browns - among others.



It’s still possible Akers gets released (salary reasons), but the team is actively shopping him and he’s more than… pic.twitter.com/ZZ3KZJJIvD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 19, 2023

The report stated that Akers could also be released by the Rams. Akers, who is in his fourth NFL season after being a second-round pick in 2020 by the Rams out of Florida State, is 24.

He had just 29 yards on 22 carries in a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he wasn’t active in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after having some sort of issue with the team that has caused the Rams to move on from him. Rams coach Sean McVay said he wasn’t playing last weekend because it was best for the team and Monday he stated Akers will not be back with the franchise.

The Raiders’ interest in Akers is a bit surprising considering they are paying starting tailback Josh Jacobs $12 million this season. The interest could have more to do with the way the Raiders feel about 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White as Jacobs’ primary backup. White fumbled in Sunday’s loss at Buffalo.

The Raiders’ ground game has yet to get going this season. Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king, has just 46 rushing yards on 28 carries. So, it appears the Raiders are looking for a way to find a spark to the ground game.