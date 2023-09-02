Reserve your spot in Silver and Black Pride’s Pick’em Competition!

The regular season is just around the corner which means our pick’em challenge at Silver and Black Pride for Las Vegas Raiders fans is about to commence as well! At the time of writing, we have 35 out of 100 spots available but you need to act quickly if you want to participate this year as we’re getting more participants every day.

For those unfamiliar (or simply don’t remember) the competition is pretty simple. Every individual makes a pick for every game that weekend and submits their picks via our Yahoo Fantasy group. I’ll follow up with an article the following week that includes the updated standings among the writers and the community as well as the top pickers from the week before.

The login information is below and you can either click the hyperlink above (‘Yahoo Fantasy group’ bold letters) or the one below (‘Silver and Black Pride Fans Pick’em’).

Group ID: 18891

18891 Password: Raiders23 (case sensitive)

This year’s challenge is also brought to you in part by DraftKings Sportsbook for all of my gambling friends, and I look forward to competing against you all!